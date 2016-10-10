Aviation company general manager banned for Clovis airport

The general manager of an aviation company that operates at the Clovis Municipal Airport has been banned from airport property.
The Clovis News Journal reports (https://goo.gl/TMirHk) that City Manager Larry Fry sent a letter to Blue Sky Aviation General Manager Carlos Arias last week that he was no longer be allowed to enter the Clovis Municipal Airport.
Fry wrote in an Oct. 4 letter that if Fry came onto airport property, he would be arrested for criminal trespass.
Arias said he believes the ban order stems from he and others alleging improprieties by Clovis Municipal Airport Director Kyle Berkshire.
City Attorney David Richards says the city has grounds for the ban and doesn't need to provide a reason.
