Greek private TV workers protest feared job losses

About 200 journalists and other workers in Greek private TV stations have held a peaceful protest outside Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras' office over feared job losses in a broadcasting shake-up.
Some 60 of the demonstrators pushed through a police cordon to hang a protest banner on the outer fence of the central Athens building Monday.
Protesters say almost 2,000 jobs will be lost in five of the seven currently functioning TV stations that have not secured licenses in an auction of broadcasting rights held last month.
Tsipras' government only put up four licenses for sale, raising €246 million ($274 million). They come into effect in early December.
Comments