US stocks rise as energy companies and Apple move higher

U.S. stocks are rising Monday as energy companies gain in tandem with the price of oil. Oil is trading at its highest price in more than a year after Russia's government said it supports efforts by OPEC to cut oil production in an effort to drive prices higher. Apple is climbing after new reports of fires affecting Samsung's Galaxy Note 7 phone, which competes with Apple's iPhone.
KEEPING SCORE: The Dow Jones industrial average jumped 107 points, or 0.6 percent, to 18,347 as of 1:40 p.m. Eastern time. The index rose as much as 159 points earlier. The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 12 points, or 0.6 percent, to 2,165. The Nasdaq composite added 41 points, or 0.8 percent, to 5,333.
ENERGY: Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday that Russia supports OPEC's efforts to cut oi production. In late September the nations of OPEC announced a preliminary agreement to trim oil production, but Russia, a major energy producer, isn't a member of OPEC.
Benchmark U.S. crude rose $1.50, or 3 percent, to $51.31 a barrel in New York while Brent crude, used to price international oils, gained $1.25, or 2.4 percent, to $53.18 a barrel in London. Exxon Mobil climbed $1.80, or 2.1 percent, to $88.54 and Murphy Oil added 77 cents, or 2.6 percent, to $30.29.
SAMSUNG'S PAIN, APPLE'S GAIN: Apple climbed $2.36, or 2.1 percent, to $116.42 as investors hope it will be able to sell more iPhones as competitor Samsung faced new problems with its Galaxy Note 7. Samsung said it has changed its production of the phones following reports that some of its replacement phones are overheating and catching fire, just as the original version of the phone did before Samsung recalled it last month. Samsung did not confirm or deny a report from a Korean news agency that it suspended production of the Note 7 phone.
SHOT IN THE ARM: Drugmaker Mylan gained $3.16, or 8.8 percent, to $39.10. On Friday the company agreed to pay $465 million to settle allegations it overcharged the Medicaid program for its EpiPen allergy shot. Legislators and federal health authorities had said Mylan wrongly classified EpiPen as a generic drug instead of a brand-name one, which meant Mylan paid lower rebates to federal and state Medicaid programs. The stock is down 20 percent since late August.
BRISTOL BUMPED: Bristol-Myers Squibb lost $5.48, or 9.9 percent, to $49.96 after the company reported new data from a study of its drug Opdivo in lung cancer patients. Rival Merck rose $1.04, or 1.7 percent, to $63.81 as investors were pleased with the outcome of a study of its cancer treatment Keytruda. Bristol-Myers stock has dropped 34 percent since the company announced initial results from that trial in early August while Merck has gained 10 percent.
TWITTER BLOCKED: Social media network Twitter continued to fall as investors grew less optimistic that the company will be sold. Twitter sank $2.71, or 13.7 percent, to $17.14. It fell 20 percent Thursday on reports that possible buyers including Apple and Alphabet had decided not to make offers. Twitter has been on a big run since late July on rumors the company might be sold. The stock is now the lowest it's been since early August.
Salesforce.com, which investors believe is a possible buyer, rose $4.64, or 6.5 percent, to $75.5.
PESOS AND PRESIDENTS: The Mexican peso grew stronger following a calamitous weekend for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump. Trump has criticized Mexico and its trade agreements with the U.S., so the peso has become something of an indicator of how investors feel about the election. The currency has tended to weak when investors feel Trump is doing better and gets stronger when investors feel more confident in Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton's chances.
The U.S. buys about 80 percent of Mexico's exports, which gives it a big influence on the Mexican economy. The peso surged to 18.8826 from 19.2961 Monday. It has fallen sharply this year but is currently the strongest it's been in about a month.
DOVER DIVES: Manufacturer Dover forecast a smaller profit and a bigger decline in revenue because of weaker spending in several industries and production problems in its retail refrigeration unit. The company also said its purchase of British company Wayne Fueling Systems won't close until early next year because regulators in the United Kingdom are still reviewing the deal. The stock gave up $4.95, or 6.9 percent, to $67.29.
OVERSEAS: Germany's DAX rose 1.3 percent and the CAC-40 in France was 1.1 percent higher. The FTSE 100 in London rose 0.8 percent. The Kospi in South Korea rose 0.1 percent. Japan's markets were closed for a holiday.
CURRENCY: The dollar rose to 103.77 yen from 103.06 yen Friday. The euro fell to $1.1138 from $1.1182, and the British pound fell to $1.2363 from $1.2435. Bond trading was closed for the Columbus Day holiday.
Comments