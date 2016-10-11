Monday's Sports in Brief

PRO FOOTBALL
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Heavy hitters in Nevada's casino industry are going to bat for a project backed by one of their competitors, saying a proposed NFL stadium and a convention center expansion in Las Vegas are game-changing opportunities that Nevada lawmakers shouldn't pass up.
Steve Wynn of Wynn Resorts, MGM Resorts International CEO Jim Murren and Caesars Entertainment Executive Vice President Jan Jones Blackhurst gave speeches to Nevada lawmakers who are meeting in a special session to vet public financing for a stadium that's backed by Las Vegas Sands casino mogul Sheldon Adelson. The venue could house the Raiders.
The testimonials are likely to add credibility and political cover to the stadium proposal, which has attracted criticism from the powerful Culinary Union and some progressive and faith-based groups who say any tax increases should first go to Nevada's bottom-ranking public school system. Adelson, one of the richest men in the world, wants to put $650 million of his own money toward a $1.9 billion venue and is asking for $750 million in public hotel tax revenue.
Legislative leaders say there's still work to do to round up the votes needed to approve the deal. Some lawmakers say they're fundamentally opposed to it.
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos GM John Elway says doctors have ordered coach Gary Kubiak to take a week off after experiencing a migraine and that special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis will serve as interim coach Thursday night in San Diego.
Kubiak was lethargic following Denver's 23-16 loss to Atlanta on Sunday night and was taken from the stadium via ambulance and hospitalized overnight.
He was in the process of being discharged from the hospital and sent home when Elway held a 2 p.m. MST news conference at team headquarters.
Kubiak, 55, had a health scare in 2013 when he was coach of the Houston Texans, suffering a "mini-stroke" and collapsing at halftime of a game against Indianapolis. He returned 10 days later.
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin said he's had substantive talks with members of law enforcement and Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson after Baldwin's call for a review of training tactics used by police.
Baldwin first spoke out three weeks ago following police shootings in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Tulsa, Oklahoma. At that time, Baldwin called for all 50 state attorneys general to review "policies and training policies for police and law enforcement to eliminate militaristic cultures while putting a higher emphasis on de-escalation tactics and crisis management measures."
Since then, Baldwin has had talks with law enforcement in the Seattle area in the effort to gather information that he hopes can change how police officers are trained.
Baldwin has become a focal point in the conversation regarding interactions with police. He appeared on two different national television shows last week during the Seahawks' bye after first making his request last month. The Seattle Police Department confirmed to The Seattle Times last week that some if its personnel had met with Baldwin.
NATIONAL ANTHEM PROTESTS
WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has called the protests of football players who decline to stand for the national anthem "dumb and disrespectful."
In a wide-ranging interview posted on Yahoo, Ginsburg said she had the same opinion about flag burning.
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick and other athletes have received national attention for refusing to stand for the anthem this year. Kaepernick cited racial injustice and police brutality among the reasons.
"If they want to be stupid, there's no law that should be preventive," Ginsburg said. "If they want to be arrogant, there's no law that prevents them from that. What I would do is strongly take issue with the point of view that they are expressing when they do that."
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU won't give up a home game later this season to make up a game at Florida that was postponed because of Hurricane Matthew, athletic director Joe Alleva said, further minimizing the possibility that the traditional rivalry game will be played at all.
"One thing we're going to hold very firm on is we have a home game on Nov. 19 — and we're going to have a home game on Nov. 19," Alleva said. "We're not going to change that situation."
His stance leaves open the possibility of LSU hosting No. 18 Florida on that date and buying out the Tigers' scheduled opponent, South Alabama — should the Gators be willing to play in Baton Rouge that day and buy out their own scheduled guest, Presbyterian.
Alleva said the possibility of Florida coming to LSU this season and LSU going to Florida the next two seasons had not been discussed.
There do not appear to be many other options, however.
PRO HOCKEY
Pittsburgh superstar Sidney Crosby has been diagnosed with another concussion just days before an NHL season in which the Penguins are expected to make a strong run at repeating as Stanley Cup champion.
Coach Mike Sullivan told reporters that Crosby was concussed at practice Friday and said there is no timing for the return of the two-time Stanley Cup champion and the reigning playoff MVP who led Team Canada to a World Cup of Hockey title two weeks ago. Pittsburgh made the announcement as it prepared for its regular-season opener Thursday night at home against Washington.
Crosby sat out a preseason game Saturday against Columbus because he wasn't feeling well and missed practice Monday to undergo concussion testing.
The concussion is believed to be at least the third for the 29-year-old Crosby, widely considered the best hockey player in the world. He was limited to 69 games over two seasons from 2010-2012 following separate incidents. A broken jaw also ended Crosby's lockout-shortened 2013 season.
