Two Rivers Lumber plans $65 million for Demopolis

Two Rivers Lumber Co. is planning a $65 million "state of the art" sawmill for Demopolis.
Gov. Robert Bentley's office said in statement Monday received by AL.com (http://bit.ly/2dN3GmA) the mill will employ 55 people initially, and eventually 95. Construction is slated to begin next January, with mill production expected to start by next September.
This will be the first mill for Two Rivers Lumber, and is planned for just south of the convergence of the Black Warrior and Tombigbee rivers. The mill will produce all sizes of Southern Yellow Pine dimensional lumber to be marketed throughout the country.
Jay McElroy, a principal in the project, said planning began more than a year ago.
Comments