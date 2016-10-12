Los Alamos eyes grabbing solar power from building windows

A Los Alamos National Laboratory team is trying to develop a project that would grab solar power from building windows.
Team leader Victor Klimov said this week researchers are developing solar concentrators that will harvest sunlight from building windows and turn it into electricity.
Klimov leads the Los Alamos Center for Advanced Solar Photophysics.
The team currently is taking quantum dot, solar-powered windows from the laboratory to test at a construction site. It is trying to prove that the technology can be scaled up from palm-sized demonstration models to windows large enough to put in and power a building.
Their study will be published this week in the journal, Nature Energy.
