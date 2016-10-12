American Airlines to trim some flights in Philadelphia

Philadelphia International Airport's largest airline will reduce its waves of flight arrivals and departures from eight to six.
The Philadelphia Inquirer reports (http://bit.ly/2e53u5b ) by collapsing eight banks to six, American Airlines will operate 30 to 40 fewer flights a day in January than a year ago. The airline says the move is designed to improve efficiency and boost profits.
The earliest flights will leave the airport at about 8 a.m. instead of 7:30 and the last flights of the day will depart between 8 and 9 p.m. instead of 10 or later.
American has also rebanked its hubs in Dallas Fort Worth, Chicago and Miami since the 2013 merger with US Airways. Philadelphia will remain American's fourth-largest hub.
Comments