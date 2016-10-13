Samsung Note 7 recall in US expands to replacement phones

Samsung Electronics says it has expanded its recall of Galaxy Note 7 smartphones in the U.S. to include all replacement devices the company offered as a presumed safe alternative after the original Note 7s were found prone to catch fire.
The move announced on the company's website Thursday came after Samsung announced it was discontinuing the product because the replacements also were overheating.
At first, Samsung said a minor manufacturing error in the batteries for the Note 7 was causing the phones to overheat. The problem with the replacements is unclear.
Samsung said 1.9 million original and replacement Galaxy Note 7 smartphones are recalled in the U.S.
Seeking to retain customers, Samsung is giving an incentive of a $100 credit to Note 7 owners who switch to another Samsung phone.
