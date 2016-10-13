Business

October 13, 2016 2:53 AM

ADOT working on dust detection and warning system for I-10

The Associated Press
PHOENIX

Arizona Department of Transportation engineers are beginning design work on a dust detection and warning system for Interstate 10 between Tucson and Phoenix.

Installation of the system is expected to start by late next summer between Eloy and Picacho Peak. That's a 10-mile stretch of the freeway where dust storms often develop suddenly.

ADOT officials say the system is estimated to cost $12.8 million and could be in operation by fall 2018 or early 2019.

Sensors placed near the freeway will be able to detect dust as far as a mile or more away.

That will give ADOT crews a chance to monitor conditions and alert motorists about potentially hazardous driving situations.

Once the system is in use and evaluated, similar warning systems could be used in other dust-prone areas.

