ADOT working on dust detection and warning system for I-10

Arizona Department of Transportation engineers are beginning design work on a dust detection and warning system for Interstate 10 between Tucson and Phoenix.
Installation of the system is expected to start by late next summer between Eloy and Picacho Peak. That's a 10-mile stretch of the freeway where dust storms often develop suddenly.
ADOT officials say the system is estimated to cost $12.8 million and could be in operation by fall 2018 or early 2019.
Sensors placed near the freeway will be able to detect dust as far as a mile or more away.
That will give ADOT crews a chance to monitor conditions and alert motorists about potentially hazardous driving situations.
Once the system is in use and evaluated, similar warning systems could be used in other dust-prone areas.
Comments