New Mexico may eliminate some sports amid budget crisis

The University of New Mexico may be forced to eliminate some sports amid budget cut and reduced state funding.
The Albuquerque Journal reports (https://goo.gl/5VTv1B) the school's athletic director Paul Krebs told a Board of Regents committee this week that slashing some sports from the school is a last option if the athletics department isn't able to fight off another deficit.
Krebs says athletics will soon have to make some tough decisions after the department came off a fiscal year 2016 deficit of $1.54 million. He says it is off to a dismal start financially this fiscal year.
The announcement comes are district attorney's offices and other agencies are seeing a reduction in staff and funding due to a state budget crisis.
New Mexico lawmakers recently passed a revised budget to close an estimated half a billion dollar shortfall.
Comments