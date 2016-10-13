New York to give $10 million boost to clean energy companies

New York state is investing $10 million into efforts to assist new clean energy companies.
The money will go to business incubators, a series of centers around the state that work to connect startup companies with investors and partners. State officials say $14 million has already been invested in existing incubators that have assisted 146 energy technology companies which have created more than 1,000 jobs.
Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the funding on Wednesday. He says the money will help the state with its goal of increasing the use of clean and renewable energy while boosting the economy by creating high-tech jobs.
