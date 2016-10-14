Intl experts allowed to visit Belarus' new nuclear station

Belarus says it will use the recommendations of 20 International Atomic Energy Agency experts who visited the construction site of the country's first atomic plant.
Belarus' first atomic plant is located only 50 kilometers (31 miles) away from the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius, making Lithuania nervous about nuclear safety. In July, workers preparing to install the Russian-made reactor let it fall to the ground.
Zoya Trafimchik, deputy chief of the Belarusian State Atomic Agency, said on Friday that Belarus will take into consideration recommendations issued by the first IAEA expert mission in order to improve nuclear safety. The experts ended a two-week trip Friday.
Belarus has suffered severe damage from the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear disaster in then-Soviet Ukraine, which spewed radioactive fallout across large areas.
