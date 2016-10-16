Aircraft de-icing fluid to be recycled in Portland

A new facility designed to recycle aircraft de-icing fluid at the Portland International Jetport is described as the first of its kind in the country.
The Inland Technologies facility will not only recapture used de-icing fluid in Portland but will also accept used recycling fluid from other airports in the region.
The new facility was formally commissioned into service on Friday.
Paul Bradbury, airport director, said it's both good for the environment and good business sense to recover the de-icing fluid so it can be reused.
The old facility that opened in Portland six years ago has collected nearly 6 million gallons of used aircraft de-icing fluid and processed it to remove the glycol and other contaminants. Nearly 1 million gallons of pure glycol have been recovered.
