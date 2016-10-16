CIA director: US faces 'unprecedented' cyber threats

The nation's CIA director says the U.S. now faces an "unprecedented range of threats" in the digital domain.
The Augusta Chronicle reports (http://bit.ly/2dEq53a) that Central Intelligence Director John Brennan outlined some of the threats during a recent talk at the Cyber Georgia conference at Augusta University.
Georgia is home to a key facility in the U.S. military's cyber security efforts. In 2013, military officials announced that the U.S. Army Cyber Command Headquarters will be at Fort Gordon in Augusta.
The Cyber Georgia conference, which brings together government, academic and industry experts to exchange ideas, is in its third year at Augusta University.
Brennan told reporters at the conference that the Augusta community "represents the marriage of the private and public sector" when it comes to supporting cyber security.
