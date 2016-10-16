Business

October 16, 2016 8:58 AM

KC again passed over for federal Smart Cities grant

The Associated Press
KANSAS CITY, Mo.

Kansas City has lost out on another bid for a federal technology grant, but officials hope to find other funding for planned projects.

The city applied for a recent round of funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation for cutting-edge transportation technologies. The money would have been used to provide free Wi-Fi, kiosks and smart street lights along the planned Prospect MAX rapid bus line.

The Kansas City Star reports (http://j.mp/2eoE9CU ) the city wasn't among the winners announced Thursday in the Smart City Challenge. Winners received grants of $3 million to about $11 million.

Kansas City Chief Innovation Officer Bob Bennett says the city has a plan, and there will be other ways to find project funding.

The city was also finalist for an earlier Smart City Challenge.

