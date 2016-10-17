Report: Hundreds of Emirati doctors on residency go unpaid

A state-owned newspaper in the United Arab Emirates is reporting that hundreds of Emirati doctors set to begin their residencies have gone unpaid amid signs of growing financial trouble in the oil-producing nation.
The National newspaper of Abu Dhabi says in its Monday edition that a dispute between Seha, the Abu Dhabi Health Services Co. that operates all hospitals and clinics in the emirate, and the Abu Dhabi Education Council halted the salary payments and contracts for the young doctors.
The newspaper says neither the health company nor the council would comment on the dispute.
Abu Dhabi, the capital of the seven sheikhdom federation of the UAE, has been merging some government enterprises in recent months. That comes amid low global oil prices squeezing the budgets of Gulf nations.
