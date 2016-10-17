Developer resumes work on massive New Mexico wind farm

After years of planning and delays, work is resuming on what officials are billing as one of New Mexico's largest wind farms.
Officials are gathering in Torrance County on Monday to celebrate the restart of construction on Avangrid Renewables' El Cabo Wind Farm.
The 56,000-acre project spans private property and state trust land. It will be made up of more than 140 wind turbines.
Supporters say the project is expected to provide at least $2 million in lease and payments in lieu of taxes each year over the 30-year life of the project.
Last year, Avangrid acknowledged that construction had slowed while transmission-related constraints were addressed. Construction first started in 2013 as companies raced to get projects underway to take advantage of federal incentives.
