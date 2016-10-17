Pilot, small plane missing in rugged Sierra Nevada mountains

Crews are hoping to resume the search for a small-engine plane believed to be missing in the Sierra Nevada.
The El Dorado County Sheriff's office says they'll look for the Cessna plane by land and air on Monday if the weather is favorable.
The search for the pilot and aircraft was called off Sunday because of stormy weather.
Sheriff's Sgt. Tasha Thompson said the plane, which was returning to the Sacramento area from Idaho, was reported missing Saturday evening. Its last known position was in a rugged area of the mountain range, southwest of Lake Tahoe.
The Sierra and much of Northern California has been hit with heavy rain and gusty winds the last few days.
Comments