Glen Taylor moves into food industry with Windom pork plant

Billionaire printing magnate and Minnesota Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor is becoming involved in the food industry.
Minnesota Public Radio reports (http://bit.ly/2elh3bA ) that Taylor and a group of investors are spending millions of dollars to convert a former beef plant into a hog processing facility. They plan to open Prime Pork in Windom by January.
The operation hopes to tap into the growing desire of people to know where and how their food is produced.
Plant Manager Wayne Kies says Prime Pork customers will know which farms the hogs came from, how they were raised and treated, and what they were fed. He says the operation also won't accept hogs treated with a growth stimulant that's banned by China, a fast-growing pork market.
