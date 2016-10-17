Grain mixed, livestock mixed

Grain futures were mixed Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for December delivery was 1 cent lower at $4.20 a bushel; December corn was 2.40 cents lower at $3.5160 bushel; December oats was 1 cent higher at $1.9960 a bushel while November soybeans gained 9.20 cents to $9.7160 a bushel.
Beef higher and pork prices were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
October live cattle was 1.45 cents higher at $.9735 a pound; October feeder cattle was 1.45 cent higher at $1.2183 pound; October lean hogs lost .25 cent to $.4198 a pound.
Comments