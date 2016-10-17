Contract enables 300 NY electric vehicle charging stations

A New York Power Authority contract will allow 300 electric vehicle charging stations to be installed at public locations around the state.
The five-year contract enables the state authority to make charging station infrastructure and services available to local governments at lower costs and with favorable financing. There are currently about 1,600 charging stations in the state.
The contract is part of the Cuomo administration's broader goal of having 3,000 charging stations online in New York by 2018.
The power authority has installed 100 charging stations at 37 locations in New York.
Comments