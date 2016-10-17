EU trade chief: not there yet to sign EU-Canada deal

The European Union's foreign trade chief says that member states will likely be unable to back a landmark trade deal with Canada as scheduled on Tuesday but she was optimistic the deal could still be signed next week.
EU Foreign Trade Commissioner Margot Malmstroem said objections from a Belgian region were still being worked on and said that "we are not really there yet and I don't think we will land today. But there is still time."
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to fly over to sign the deal on Oct. 27. Malmstroem said that there was still time to overcome Belgian objections right up to "when the prime minister needs to book his tickets from Canada."
The trade pact requires backing from all 28 member states.
