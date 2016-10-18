Dartmouth-Hitchcock announces plan to lay off 84 employees

Dartmouth-Hitchcock has announced it will lay off 84 employees in an effort to reduce overall expenses after it recently discovered a $23 million quarterly operating deficit.
President and CEO Dr. James Weinstein sent out a memorandum on Monday that says the layoffs are part of a "performance improvement process" after a 12-month period in which Dartmouth-Hitchcock posted a $12 million loss and a negative 0.8 percent operating margin.
The Valley News reports that a D-H spokesman declined to say that types of jobs were held by the employees facing layoffs or when the layoffs will occur.
Weinstein had previously said the health care provider would seek $100 million from cost cuts or revenue additions, which could require Dartmouth-Hitchcock to lay off as many as 460 positions.
