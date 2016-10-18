Bloomberg to make $50M gift to Boston science museum

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg's charitable foundation is making a large gift to the Museum of Science in Boston.
The museum confirmed Tuesday the $50 million gift from Bloomberg Philanthropies. Details were expected to be announced later in the day.
Bloomberg grew up outside of Boston, in Medford. In an interview with The Boston Globe (http://bit.ly/2dL7IK0 ), he recalled attending classes at the museum on weekends and said it changed his life.
The gift would be the largest in the museum's 86-year history.
