Philippine president announces separation from US

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte addresses members of the Philippine community in Beijing, China, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016. Duterte's effusive message of friendship on his visit to Beijing this week has handed China a public relations bonanza just three months after Beijing suffered a humiliating defeat by an international tribunal.
Members of the Philippine community in Beijing cheer during a meeting with Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, center, in Beijing, China, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016. Duterte's effusive message of friendship on his visit to Beijing this week has handed China a public relations bonanza just three months after Beijing suffered a humiliating defeat by an international tribunal.
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte speaks during a press conference held in Beijing, China, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's effusive message of friendship on his visit to Beijing this week has handed China a public relations bonanza just three months after Beijing suffered a humiliating defeat by an international tribunal.
Members of the Philippine community pose for photos with a cut-out of their President Rodrigo Duterte in Beijing, China, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's effusive message of friendship on his visit to Beijing this week has handed China a public relations bonanza just three months after Beijing suffered a humiliating defeat by an international tribunal.
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte address members of the Philippine community in Beijing, China, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's effusive message of friendship on his visit to Beijing this week has handed China a public relations bonanza just three months after Beijing suffered a humiliating defeat by an international tribunal.
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, front, walks with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a welcome ceremony outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016.
Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, shows the way to Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte during a welcome ceremony outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016.
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, right, walks past as Chinese President Xi Jinping towards a Chinese honor guard outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016.
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, right, shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping before a welcome ceremony outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016.
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, left, shakes hands with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang ahead of their meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016. China and the Philippines have agreed to resume a dialogue on their dispute over the South China Sea, a senior Chinese diplomat said Thursday following talks between the countries' leaders.
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, left, shakes hands with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang ahead of their meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016. China and the Philippines have agreed to resume a dialogue on their dispute over the South China Sea, a senior Chinese diplomat said Thursday following talks between the countries' leaders.
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, center left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping arrive for a signing ceremony held in Beijing, China, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016. China and the Philippines have agreed to resume a dialogue on their dispute over the South China Sea, a senior Chinese diplomat said Thursday following talks between the countries' leaders.
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, center, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands after a signing ceremony in Beijing, China, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016. Duterte was meeting Thursday with Xi in Beijing as part of a charm offensive aimed at seeking trade and support from the Asian giant by setting aside a thorny territorial dispute.
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping attend a signing ceremony in Beijing, China, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016.
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, fourth from right, holds talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, during a bilateral meeting held in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016.
Filipinos scavenges for recyclable materials from the trash that was washed ashore by strong waves brought about by Typhoon Haima in Manila, Philippines, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016. Several people were killed after Super Typhoon Haima smashed into the northern Philippines with ferocious wind and rains overnight, flooding towns and forcing thousands to flee then weakening Thursday after slamming into a mountain range and blowing into the South China Sea, officials said.
Filipino Joybin Marayo, 58, salvages metals on a damaged boat that was washed ashore by strong waves brought about by Typhoon Haima in Manila, Philippines on Thursday Oct. 20, 2016. Several people were killed after Super Typhoon Haima smashed into the northern Philippines with ferocious wind and rains overnight, flooding towns and forcing thousands to flee then weakening Thursday after slamming into a mountain range and blowing into the South China Sea, officials said.
A member of a Chinese honor guard adjusts his cap as they line up with the help of a string before a welcome ceremony for Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016.
Members of a Chinese honor guard rehearse for a welcome ceremony for Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016.
Chinese children holding flags and flowers prepare for a welcome ceremony for Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016.
A member of a Chinese honor guard adjusts ceremonial rifles placed on the ground before a welcome ceremony for Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016.
Chinese honor guard members shout as they march past during a welcome ceremony for Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte held outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016.
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, center, speaks during a meeting with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, unseen, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016. China and the Philippines have agreed to resume a dialogue on their dispute over the South China Sea, a senior Chinese diplomat said Thursday following talks between the countries' leaders.
Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, left, listens to Zhang Dejiang, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China, during a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016. China and the Philippines have agreed to resume a dialogue on their dispute over the South China Sea, a senior Chinese diplomat said Thursday following talks between the countries' leaders.
Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, left, poses with Zhang Dejiang, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China, prior to a meeting at the Great Hall of the Peopleat the Great Hall of the People in Beijing Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016. China and the Philippines have agreed to resume a dialogue on their dispute over the South China Sea, a senior Chinese diplomat said Thursday following talks between the countries' leaders.
