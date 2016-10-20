Wake County distributing thousands of new laptops to schools

Tens of thousands of new laptops are about to arrive in classrooms across Wake County.
News outlets report that the school system is distributing 52,000 new laptop computers and tablets over the next year so that the devices are more widely available for lessons.
The technology rollout began in high schools last week. On Wednesday, nearly 700 Lenovo ThinkPads were delivered to Apex High School. Middle schools and elementary are set to receive the devices in 2017.
By the time the rollout is complete, officials say core classrooms will have at least one device for every three students.
Teachers will be enrolled in an online course about how to best integrate technology.
The technology initiative is being funded by the 2013 capital improvement program.
