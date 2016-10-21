Naval Academy to break ground for new cybersecurity building

The U.S. Naval Academy is holding a groundbreaking ceremony for its new Center for Cyber Security Studies.
Sen. Barbara Mikulski and Vice Adm. Ted Carter are scheduled to attend the event on Friday.
Mikulski worked to include $120 million in budget legislation for the building, which is being named after Grace Hopper, the mathematician who joined the U.S. Navy Reserve during World War II.
The multi-story academic building will have classrooms and research labs. It also will have secure compartmented intelligence facility space and lecture halls. The state-of-the-art facility will enable midshipmen at the academy to get real-world training to prepare them for cyber threats.
The academy hopes to have the facility operational by 2019.
