October 21, 2016 1:53 AM

Naval Academy to break ground for new cybersecurity building

The Associated Press
ANNAPOLIS, Md.

The U.S. Naval Academy is holding a groundbreaking ceremony for its new Center for Cyber Security Studies.

Sen. Barbara Mikulski and Vice Adm. Ted Carter are scheduled to attend the event on Friday.

Mikulski worked to include $120 million in budget legislation for the building, which is being named after Grace Hopper, the mathematician who joined the U.S. Navy Reserve during World War II.

The multi-story academic building will have classrooms and research labs. It also will have secure compartmented intelligence facility space and lecture halls. The state-of-the-art facility will enable midshipmen at the academy to get real-world training to prepare them for cyber threats.

The academy hopes to have the facility operational by 2019.

