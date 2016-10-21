Citizens Financial Group posts 3Q profit

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $297 million.
The Providence, Rhode Island-based company said it had profit of 56 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring gains, were 52 cents per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 49 cents per share.
The bank posted revenue of $1.38 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.33 billion.
Citizens Financial Group shares have dropped slightly more than 2 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 9 percent in the last 12 months.
