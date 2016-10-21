Boy realizes goal of headstone for father he never knew

An 11-year-old boy in North Dakota who raised money by mowing lawns all summer to buy a headstone for the father he never knew in Illinois has realized his goal.
WDAY-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2duO1Fp ) that Brandon Bakke traveled to Chicago earlier this month and saw his dream come true.
Brandon never knew his biological father, who died recently. But he felt enough of a connection to want to personally buy a grave marker, and the Fargo family who had adopted him supported his quest.
Dakota Monument of Fargo surprised Brandon by donating the headstone. The cemetery in Chicago also waived its normal fees.
Comments