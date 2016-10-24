Business

October 24, 2016 7:44 AM

SpaceX's Elon Musk elaborates on plan to colonize Mars

The Associated Press

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has given more details about his plan to colonize Mars.

Musk answered questions on Reddit on Sunday. The session was a follow up to Musk's comments at a space conference in Mexico last month during which he unveiled his plan to send up to 1 million people to Mars within the next 40 to 100 years.

Musk envisions 1,000 passenger ships flying en masse to the red planet "Battlestar Galactica" style.

He elaborated on that plan Sunday, saying an unmanned ship will be sent to Mars with equipment to build a plant to create refueling propellant for return trips to Earth. He says the first manned crew would have the job of constructing the plant.

Musk said last month SpaceX is already working on equipment for the project.

Related content

Business

Comments

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos