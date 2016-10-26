Sears sweetens rewards for MasterCard loyalty customers

Sears is sweetening the rewards for its MasterCard customers linked to its loyalty program, letting them earn more points at many stores.
Sears Holdings Corp., which operates Sears and Kmart stores, says that starting Nov. 1, more than 5 million Sears MasterCard holders will earn more rewards linked to the retailer's Shop Your Way program through Dec. 31, 2017. Sears MasterCard customers now receive 1 percent in Shop Your Way rewards points for eligible purchases. The new offer lets them get up to 5 percent from their purchases at a variety of stores from gas stations to restaurants to redeem at Sears and Kmart stores.
The ailing retailer, which is trying to become a members-focused business, wants to make MasterCard a core element of its Shop Your Way program.
