Samsung reports sharp fall in profit on Galaxy Note 7 recall

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

Quinn Hagerman reflects on Merced's CCC championship

Sean & Shawn Show:Large School Predictions for Week 10

Sean & Shawn Show: Small School Predictions for Week 10

Help firefighters raise money for MDA

Livingston's Lexi Gonzalez on her Masters berth

3-year-old's body recovered from canal

1:09