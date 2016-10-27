Peter Karmanos seeks to boost revival of downtown Pontiac

Businessman and Hockey Hall of Fame member Peter Karmanos is hoping to boost efforts to revive downtown Pontiac with new investments.
The Detroit Free Press reports (http://on.freep.com/2eesC4t ) the chairman and co-founder of MadDog Technology announced Thursday along with co-founder Mark Hillman that they're moving three of their companies to the historic Riker Building in the Michigan city.
Karmanos says that they "see Pontiac emerging as a technology center in southeast Michigan."
The newspaper says the companies will occupy a 15,000-square-foot space and plan to hire more than 100 professionals over the next three years.
Karmanos co-founded software development company Compuware and in 2003 helped bolster Detroit's revival efforts by moving the company's headquarters into a new building in downtown Detroit. Karmanos also owns the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes.
