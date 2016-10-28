Cubs owners also active in politics, though loyalties split

1:17 Fatal crash near Davis High Pause

2:02 Fare check at downtown Sacramento light rail stop goes out of control

1:09 Madera police officer shot at during pursuit through neighborhood

2:10 Trailer for 'Lupe Under the Sun,' made in Merced

3:04 Laci Peterson's mom, others speak out on death penalty propositions

0:58 Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening

2:21 How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

1:44 Quinn Hagerman reflects on Merced's CCC championship

6:13 Sean & Shawn Show:Large School Predictions for Week 10