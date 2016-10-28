Business

October 28, 2016 2:38 AM

Solar project completed at GM's Warren Transmission plant

The Associated Press
WARREN, Mich.

General Motors and utility DTE Energy are unveiling a recently completed power solar array at the automaker's Warren Transmission plant in suburban Detroit.

With the completion of the project, Detroit-based DTE now has 28 solar arrays in Michigan. Officials say it's the largest solar array on a GM site in the state.

As part of an event to mark the project Friday, the General Motors Foundation will present a total of $100,000 in grants to support 10 organizations within the Warren community that provide family services, educational programs and job training.

---

Online:

http://www.dteenergy.com

http://www.gm.com

Related content

Business

Comments

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos