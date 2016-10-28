Xerox's 3Q adjusted profit meets Wall Street's expectations

Xerox's adjusted third-quarter profit met analysts' expectations as the business services provider and copier company trimmed costs.
Xerox earned $181 million, or 17 cents per share, for the three months ended Sept. 30. A year earlier the Norwalk, Connecticut-based company lost $34 million, or 4 cents per share.
Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 27 cents per share. That met the expectations of analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research.
Total costs and expenses declined 10 percent to $4.06 billion.
Revenue fell to $4.21 billion from $4.33 billion. That's short of the $4.31 billion that analysts polled by Zacks forecast.
For the fourth quarter, Xerox anticipates adjusted earnings in a range of 32 cents to 35 cents. Analysts surveyed by FactSet predict earnings of 34 cents per share.
The company narrowed its full-year earnings forecast. It now expects earnings between $1.11 and $1.14 per share. Its prior guidance was for earnings in a range of $1.10 to $1.20 per share. Analysts are looking for earnings of $1.13 per share, according to a FactSet poll.
Xerox said that it's still on track to complete its planned separation into two independent, publicly traded companies by year's end. The companies will include a document technology company, which will keep the Xerox Corp. name and include its printer and copier business. The second company will focus on business process outsourcing, providing payment processing and other services.
Shares declined slightly in Friday premarket trading.
