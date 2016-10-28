Hershey tops 3Q profit forecasts

Hershey Co. (HSY) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $227.4 million.
On a per-share basis, the Hershey, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $1.06. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.29 per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.18 per share.
The chocolate bar and candy maker posted revenue of $2 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.02 billion.
Hershey expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.28 to $4.32 per share.
Hershey shares have risen 7 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen slightly more than 4 percent. The stock has increased slightly more than 1 percent in the last 12 months.
-----
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HSY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HSY
Comments