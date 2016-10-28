Business

October 28, 2016 8:59 AM

Markets Right Now: Stocks rise as US economy gains steam

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

The latest on developments in U.S. financial markets:

11:45 a.m.

Stocks are rising in midday trading after the government said the U.S. economy broke out of a recent slump and grew at a solid clip in the third quarter.

Industrial and technology companies made some of the largest gains Friday. General Electric and Google's parent company, Alphabet, each rose 2 percent.

Health care companies lagged the market following weak results from prescription drug distributor McKesson and biotech giant Amgen.

Amazon lost 4 percent after its earnings missed estimates.

Chevron was a bright spot, and gained 4.7 percent after beating earnings forecasts.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 56 points, or 0.3 percent, to 18,230. The Standard & Poor's 500 index gained 4 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,137. The Nasdaq composite edged up 5 points, or 0.1 percent, to 5,221.

