Markets Right Now: Stocks rise as US economy gains steam

The latest on developments in U.S. financial markets:
11:45 a.m.
Stocks are rising in midday trading after the government said the U.S. economy broke out of a recent slump and grew at a solid clip in the third quarter.
Industrial and technology companies made some of the largest gains Friday. General Electric and Google's parent company, Alphabet, each rose 2 percent.
Health care companies lagged the market following weak results from prescription drug distributor McKesson and biotech giant Amgen.
Amazon lost 4 percent after its earnings missed estimates.
Chevron was a bright spot, and gained 4.7 percent after beating earnings forecasts.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 56 points, or 0.3 percent, to 18,230. The Standard & Poor's 500 index gained 4 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,137. The Nasdaq composite edged up 5 points, or 0.1 percent, to 5,221.
Comments