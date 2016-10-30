The Latest: Clintons get work permits for NY home renovation

The Latest on the 2016 presidential race (all times EDT):
11:50 a.m.
A supervisor in a suburban New York City town says Bill and Hillary Clinton and their contractor are getting permits to renovate their property after a newspaper reported they hadn't done that even though work was underway.
New Castle supervisor Robert Greenstein says in the course of doing some renovations to the property, "it became apparent" the contractor hadn't secured the required permits.
He says when the Clintons became aware of this, they "immediately took steps with their contractor" to rectify the situation.
The Journal News reported Friday that the Clintons had been renovating the home without permits. The couple bought the three-bedroom home next door to their house in Chappaqua, New York, in August, expanding their property.
---
11:40 a.m.
Hillary Clinton is greeting a group of Miami Democrats getting ready to vote early in the presidential election.
Clinton made a Sunday morning stop at a Miami restaurant where dozens of people were having brunch before heading to their polling places. She told them she wanted them to get "fueled up" for the sprint to Election Day on Nov. 8.
Clinton is spending her second day in a row in Florida, the biggest battleground prize at stake in her race against Republican Donald Trump.
---
10:10 a.m.
Hillary Clinton's campaign chairman says FBI Director James Comey should explain the "unprecedented" step of announcing an agency review of new Clinton-related emails just days before a national election.
John Podesta says on CNN's "State of the Union" that Comey should have reviewed the information more thoroughly before making the decision public. Now, Podesta says, Comey should explain why "he took this unprecedented step, particularly when he said himself in the letter to the Hill that these (emails) may not even be significant."
The FBI concluded in July its investigation into Clinton's use of a personal email server. But Comey told Congress on Friday that new emails were discovered during a separate investigation of former New York congressman, Anthony Weiner.
---
10:05 a.m.
Donald Trump's campaign manager says FBI Director James Comey was in an impossible spot when he publicly acknowledged that his agency was looking into a potential new set of messages from Hillary Clinton's private email server.
In an interview on CNN's "State of the Union," Kellyanne Conway says that Comey could be accused of interfering in the election if he didn't disclose that Clinton-related emails were under FBI investigation for the second time in a year.
Conway rejects that Trump and the campaign had besmirched the reputation of Comey after the FBI in July recommended that no charges be filed against Clinton.
She says her comment about "zero accountability" at the FBI was not an attack of Comey, but of the process that led up to Clinton being absolved of charges.
---
10 a.m.
Hillary Clinton's campaign is standing by top aide Huma Abedin as the FBI investigates emails found on a laptop she shared with estranged husband Anthony Weiner.
Campaign Manager Robby Mook said on NBC's "Meet the Press" Sunday that he is "absolutely" confident that Abedin has fully complied with the agency during its previous probe into Clinton's homebrew email server.
Mook noted that FBI Director James Comey did not say in his letter to Congress Friday whose emails the agency is now investigating. He said the onus of releasing the newly-discovered emails lies with the FBI.
Also on NBC, Republican vice presidential candidate Mike Pence asked why Clinton wouldn't release Abedin's emails.
Abedin told lawyers in June in a deposition that she never deleted old emails on her devices.
---
9:40 a.m.
Vice presidential candidate Tim Kaine says FBI Director James Comey needs to tell the public if he hasn't yet reviewed any of the emails considered "pertinent" to the investigation into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server.
Clinton's running mate says in an interview with ABC's "This Week" that as far as the campaign knows, Comey "knows nothing about the content of these emails." The Virginia senator says the Democratic campaign doesn't know if the emails are to or from Clinton.
Kaine is reiterating that the FBI should release more details on their investigation. He calls it a "distraction" but says the Clinton campaign will "power forward" during the last 10 days.
---
8:40 a.m.
Mike Pence says Donald Trump has "made it clear we'll have the resources we need." But Pence won't say if his running mate has promised to pump even more of his own money into the Republican presidential campaign.
Appearing on "Fox News Sunday," Pence is praising "the incredible generosity" of Trump, which has self-funded some of the campaign. Still, Trump badly trails Hillary Clinton in cash-on-hand.
Pressed on whether Trump will offer more money as the Nov. 8 election looms, Pence says only that Trump has promised the necessary resources "to drive our message."
Pence also says the FBI's investigation into newly discovered emails by a Clinton aide shows she is "just a risky choice in this election."
Comments