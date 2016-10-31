Officials worry looming transit strike will disrupt election

Officials are concerned that a looming transit strike could keep some Philadelphia residents from voting.
The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority and a union representing about 4,700 workers were in talks Monday after meeting throughout the weekend.
Workers are set to walk off the job after midnight if an agreement on a new contract isn't reached.
The strike would halt bus, trolley and subway lines in Philadelphia but not commuter rail lines or suburban transit. The city system's daily weekday ridership is about 900,000 trips. Nearly 60,000 public, private and charter school students use it to get to and from school.
Philadelphia City Council President Darrell Clarke says voters could be disenfranchised if their Nov. 8 commutes are lengthened by a strike.
Pennsylvania has tighter absentee ballot rules than many other states and no early voting.
