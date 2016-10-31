Cuomo: proposed Canadian milk rules could hurt NY exports

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has written to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about possible regulations on milk that Cuomo says could devastate the state's dairy export industry.
The Democratic governor said Monday that if the rules proposed in Canada take effect it could amount to a $50 million market loss for New York's dairy industry.
Cuomo's office says the proposal would restrict imports of ultra-filtered milk from New York state. Ultra-filtered milk is the type of milk used in the production of cheese and yogurt.
Canada is New York's largest international export market, and dairy products are the state's largest agricultural industry.
Cuomo's office says state officials have been working for months on a possible resolution that could satisfy both New York and Canada.
