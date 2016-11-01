Kellogg beats 3Q profit forecasts

Kellogg Co. (K) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $292 million.
The Battle Creek, Michigan-based company said it had profit of 82 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 96 cents per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 87 cents per share.
The maker of Frosted Flakes, Pop Tarts and Eggo waffles posted revenue of $3.25 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.29 billion.
Kellogg shares have risen 4 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 4 percent. The stock has increased almost 6 percent in the last 12 months.
