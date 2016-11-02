No pardon: Plant that made Grey Poupon mustard closing

A Lehigh Valley factory that has made products for the Kraft Heinz company for more than 40 years is set to close.
Kraft Heinz Co. spokesman Michael Mullen told the Allentown Morning Call (http://bit.ly/2f0iu0c ) that the plant in Upper Macungie will close by Nov. 18.
The plant most recently made Grey Poupon mustard, A.1. Steak Sauce, and Tassimo coffee products.
Mullen did not say how many employees remain at the factory. The company said in May that 341 employees would lose their jobs. Layoffs began in July.
