US safety agency closes Nissan air bag probe without recall

U.S. auto safety regulators have closed an investigation into Nissan Rogue air bags without seeking a recall.
The government opened the probe in January of 2015 after getting complaints that the air bags failed to inflate on SUVs from the 2013 model year. It covered about 195,000 vehicles.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it tested air bag inflators taken from Rogue and reviewed complaint and crash test data, but did not find a safety defect trend.
Nissan and the agency received five complaints that driver air bags inflated late or didn't fully inflate. One injury was reported.
Nissan says the inflators are not made by Japan's Takata Corp., which has had problems with exploding inflators that can spew metal shrapnel.
