Humana beats Street 3Q forecasts

2:02 Jessica Pinasco on BC volleyball's trip to the semifinals Pause

1:22 Family of missing Merced girls pleads for help

0:57 3 shot in Merced, suspect in standoff with police

4:22 Sean & Shawn Show: Small School Predictions for Week 10

2:10 Trailer for 'Lupe Under the Sun,' made in Merced

1:09 Madera police officer shot at during pursuit through neighborhood

0:58 Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening

2:21 How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

1:54 Connor Norton on Atwater's big playoff win