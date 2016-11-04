S&K Aerospace receives $4.2B military contract

S&K Aerospace has won a $4.2 billion Air Force contract with most of the work to be done at the company's facility in Warner Robins.
The Macon Telegraph reports (http://bit.ly/2f5dd7u) most of that money will not be seen locally. The contract involves people working to ship military parts from suppliers around the country to customers around the world.
Thomas Acevedo, CEO of parent company S&K Technologies, said the award will mean new jobs in Warner Robins, but he said it's too soon to know how many that might be. The company currently employs about 100 people in Warner Robins.
The contract calls for supplying parts and other support to 96 foreign military customers.
