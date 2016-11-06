Makawao family bakery celebrates century in business

A Maui mom-and-pop bakery is celebrating 100 years in business.
Komoda Store & Bakery dates to 1916 when it opened as T. Komoda Store in Makawao. What started as a general store — with merchandise ranging from fabric to groceries — is now known for its stick doughnuts and cream puffs.
The Makawao History Museum is hosting an exhibit based on the anniversary, The Maui News (http://ow.ly/qbh8305N7Pm ) reported.
In 1932, the family purchased its current spot along Baldwin Avenue in Makawao. As World War II loomed before the 1941 bombing of Pearl Harbor, Takezo and Shigeri Komoda anticipated the loss of what they had because they were not U.S. citizens. So they transferred the property and business to Takeo Komoda, their oldest son and his wife, Kiyoko, who were citizens, according to museum researcher Gail Ainsworth. The store founders had eight children — all of them participated in the family business at some point.
"We can't believe it lasted this long," said Betty Shibuya, daughter of Takeo and Kiyoko Komoda. Her ancestors would be surprised that the family has kept the business thriving for a century, she said.
Her husband and the business' chief baker, Calvin Shibuya, joked that he feels like he's 100 years old, even though he's 73, because of a work day that begins at 11:30 p.m. and ends at 4 p.m. Two other employees begin their day at 1:30 a.m. to help with the baking.
He promises to keep the business going for as long as possible, churning out goodies such as butter rolls, pies and buns. "I've always said we'll (be open) as long as we stay healthy," he said.
