November 7, 2016 1:48 AM

Body could be of missing US Army Corps of Engineers employee

The Associated Press
HAHNVILLE, La.

Authorities in Louisiana are trying to determine if a body recovered from the Mississippi River belongs to a missing U.S. Army Corps of Engineers employee from Vicksburg, Mississippi.

Local news organizations report that the body was discovered Sunday morning by workers on a barge.

The St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office believes that the body belongs to missing 20-year-old food service worker Larrielle Ross, who was reported missing Wednesday. She was last seen working for the Corps on a boat docked in Norco, Louisiana.

Officials will release the identity of the body once autopsy results come in.

