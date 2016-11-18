NIPSCO to convert to LED street lights in northern Indiana

A northern Indiana utility plans to convert existing street lights to light-emitting diode technology to reduce energy costs.
NIPSCO announced Wednesday it will make the change at no additional cost to participating communities. NIPSCO says the LED street lights are expected to cut energy costs by 22 percent and will have a 10-year warranty and a 20-year expected life. The utility says traditional lights require service every two to three years on average.
Installation of the new LED street lights began this month in Dyer, Griffith and Winfield and will continue through 2022.
