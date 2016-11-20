Business

November 20, 2016 5:31 AM

A look at Donald Trump's 5 children

By JONATHAN LEMIRE Associated Press
NEW YORK

A look at President-elect Donald Trump's five children:

Donald Trump Jr.

Age: 38

Mother: Ivana Trump

Personal: Married with five children

Trump Organization Title: Executive Vice President of Development & Acquisitions

Campaign Role: Spoke at Republican National Convention; made frequent campaign appearances and interviews for his father.

Ivanka Trump

Age: 35

Mother: Ivana Trump

Personal: Married with three children

Trump Organization Title: Executive Vice President of Development & Acquisitions

Campaign Role: Introduced her father at Republican National Convention, helped craft campaign's family leave and child care policies.

Eric Trump

Age: 32

Mother: Ivana Trump

Personal: Married

Trump Organization Title: Executive Vice President of Development and Acquisitions

Campaign Role: Spoke at Republican National Convention; made frequent campaign appearances and interviews for his father.

Tiffany Trump

Age: 23

Mother: Marla Maples

Personal: Graduated from University of Pennsylvania in 2016

Trump Organization Title: N/A

Campaign Role: Spoke at Republican National Convention

Barron Trump

Age: 10

Mother: Melania Trump

Personal: student at private school in Manhattan

Trump Organization Title: N/A

Campaign Role: Appeared on stage at Republican National Convention and father's election night speech.

